One Shot, One Hit By a Car in Downtown Billings Near Daisy Dukes
Tonight, around 7:45 PM, Billings Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broadway in Downtown Billings. A 27 year old male was shot inside a vehicle, which then struck a 30 year old male bicyclist on the street.
Both were transported to a local hospital, which was not released. The 27 year old male who was shot is in critical condition, with the 30 year old bicyclist in serious condition.
As more information becomes available, we will update this article.
