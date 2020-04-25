Opening of At Home Now Scheduled for May, No Date for REI

For those who need more "stuff" and have stimulus money burning a hole in their pocket (reference George Carlin talks about stuff video), there's only one opening date of concern. "When does At Home open?"

The "Home Decor Superstore" had originally planned to open their doors in early April, but the shutdown due to COVID-19 has pushed the date back again.

According to a sign posted on the At Home entrance, Thursday, May 7 is the "projected opening date" of the store, located next to Costco at 905 S. 24th Street West in Billings.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

With all grand openings in Billings, expect a big crowd waiting outside when the doors open on the first day, which will be challenging considering the current social distancing guidelines that will need to be in place.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

While the REI building looks to be ready to open at Shiloh and King Avenue W, there's still no word when it may open. All 55 employees who were offered jobs at Billings' first REI Store, had their offers rescinded, according to a story in the Billings Gazette.