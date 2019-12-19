At Home Coming To Billings, Shoppers Lose Their S#&*

"IT'S AN ANSWER TO MY PRAYERS." That's just one of the many comments, along with 453 "OMG" posts, that were popping up on Facebook last week when word got around about a new store coming to Billings.

Crews were already hard at work on Thursday (12/12) gutting the former Shopko location at 905 S. 24th Street West. That's where AT HOME will build their first Montana store, according to KTVQ.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

One Billings Heights resident who wanted to remain unnamed said, "I almost s%#* my pants" when she heard the "Home Decor Superstore" would be opening a location on the west end.

According to Wikipedia, AT HOME has more than 200 stores in 39 states, and each store has more 50,000 unique items that include furniture, garden, home textiles, housewares, patio, rugs, seasonal decor, tabletop decor, and wall decor.

There's been no official opening date for AT HOME posted.