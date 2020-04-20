Noodle House is Open, Lucky’s Ramen Noodles Coming to West End

It's good news for noodle lovers, with two new noodle restaurants coming to the Magic City. One is now open, and another will be coming soon.

After many months of anticipation, Noodle House has finally opened at 2325 Central Avenue. Owned and operated by the Foley's, who also have Taste Of Asia restaurant, Noodle House officially opened for takeout on Monday, April 13.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

After handing over the final meal on their first day, owner Khuanmany Foley said with an exhale, "It was crazy busy." She said orders didn't stop from open to close with so many people looking for a new takeout option.

Noodle House will be open 10:30am to 9pm Monday through Saturday for curbside take-out, and will be delivering to a limited area around the restaurant. Foley also mentioned that GrubHub and other delivery app services will also be added soon

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Another eatery specializing in noodles began construction recently on the west end. Lucky's Ramen Noodles will be located in Shiloh Commons, just off Central Avenue and Shiloh. No official date for opening has been set.