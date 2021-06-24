Opposition Mounts, Stone-Manning Called for Population Control

She called babies an "environmental hazard" as she called for population control, and she said cattle grazing was destroying the American West. Those are some of the highlights as more information is now coming to light, and opposition to Tracy Stone-Manning grows on Capitol Hill.

Tracy Stone-Manning is the longtime dark money environmental activist from Montana who has been nominated by Joe Biden to serve as the head of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). New information showing her role in a 1989 tree spiking eco-terrorism case is causing several senators, and former President Obama's BLM director, to call on her to withdraw her nomination.

The latest news involves two stories. First, The Daily Caller got a hold of Stone-Manning's graduate thesis from the University of Montana in 1992. Second, E&E News details how Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) is desperately going to bat for Stone-Manning, pleading with his fellow Democrat senators to keep her nomination alive during a closed door meeting on Capitol Hill.

“When we have children, the planet feels it more. Do the truly smart thing. Stop at one or two kids,” Stone-Manning wrote in her thesis.

That's from The Daily Caller, which has more details on her graduate thesis, and how she supported population control measures in America. The Daily Caller added this:

Stone-Manning also argued in her thesis that livestock grazing on public land is “destroying the West.” If confirmed by the Senate to lead the BLM, Stone-Manning would control an agency that manages livestock grazing on 155 million acres of public lands.

Meanwhile, Senator Tester (D-MT), who wouldn't go to bat for Keystone XL pipeline workers laid off in Montana, is going to bat for Tracy Stone-Manning, a former staffer of his. As E&E News reports:

...the Montana Democrat who personally recommended his former aide for the posting told Senate colleagues at a closed-door lunch to ignore Republican efforts to upend her nomination...Though Tester could not directly be reached for comment yesterday, his press office confirmed that the senator had spoken about Stone-Manning at the caucus lunch and relayed the message that "[Republicans] think she is not who she actually is."

Could not be reached for comment...how convenient.