Party with Laney Lou at the Pub Station and Help Eagle Mount

If you've never seen Bozeman-based Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, you're in for a great time. The five-piece band puts their own modern, energetic, rock-n-roll spin on Americana. They've been entertaining fans at festivals and shows around the country since 2013, supporting headliners like Leftover Salmon, The Jeff Austin Band, The Travelin' McCourys, and numerous others.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Catch them at the Pub Station Ballroom on November 24th.

I just looked at the calendar and thought, "oh darn, the show is on a Wednesday night." Then I realized the next day is Thanksgiving. Kick-off your four-day weekend at the Pub Station. This concert is a fundraiser for Eagle Mount and tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th.

Get our free mobile app

Image screen capture via YouTube

An all-ages show for a great cause.

Tickets are $32 with proceeds to benefit Eagle Mount. Eagle Mount provides adaptive recreational activities each year for over 400 people in our region. Participants get to do fun stuff like horseback riding, skiing, bicycling, water sports, and other activities.

Eagle Mount Billings’ mission is to enhance the lives of individuals with disabilities through recreation and create opportunities for our participants to “Embrace Life without Limits”.

FUN FACT: Eagle Mount was founded in Bozeman by a four-star general. General Robert C. Mathis retired from the Air Force and moved to Bozeman in 1982 where he and his wife launched Eagle Mount. He flew over 200 missions in Vietnam and earned a number of medals and honors during his military career, including a Purple Heart.

Don't be tricked by online ticket re-sellers scammers. Legitimate Pub Station event tickets can always be found at www.thepubstation.com

How to Avoid Hitting a Deer While Driving in Montana