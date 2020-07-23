Paul Does the Math and Figures Out His Cost of Living

It was really hot yesterday so I took this picture to send to my daughter. While I was looking at the temperature, something hit me that was even more depressing. I have over 246,000 miles on my pickup. So, I thought, if I averaged 12 miles per gallon I've used 20,500 gallons of gas just in that vehicle alone. Then I got even more depressed when I figured that if the average price of gas Since 2011 was $3 that's $61,500 spent on gas for just that pick up. Then, I got even more depressed when I realized I had to make $90,000 to have that $61,500 to spend. Then, I got even more depressed when I thought if wheat averaged $4 per bushel over that time frame, it took 22,500 bushels of wheat just to put gas in my pickup. The lesson here is you never want to ride with me or you'll get depressed. See ya tomorrow at 5.