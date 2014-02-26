Paul Rudd Totally Crushed Jimmy Fallon in Late-Night Lip-Sync Battle

Paul Rudd dropped by Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' last night for an epic lip-sync battle between the two pals. And as you can see by the above video, the 'Anchorman' star totally dominated the late-night host.

As Fallon points out in the intro, neither star knew which songs the other was choosing for the competition to lip-sync. They did three songs in all, and they were inspired to say the least.

Fallon chose Tina Turner's 'You Better Be Good to Me' and Queen's 'Don't Stop Me Now' for Rudd to perform. Rudd's pick for Fallon was Foreigner's 'Jukebox Hero.'

The host did an admirable job on his song (particularly his '80s dance moves and knee drop), but Rudd's total slaying of Turner's demand for some respect and Freddie Mercury's operatic scaling on the Queen cut both broke a minor sweat in the actor.

Plus, Rudd's mid-song leaps and expressive jazz hands were pretty awesome. Fallon thought so too, even bowing to Rudd after his Queen performance. You can watch the video above.