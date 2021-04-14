Paul Wishes Happy Birthday to His Dog, Ike

Guess whose special day it is today? Ike. He's the one responsible for my article yesterday about hanging it up. He turns 7 today. Isn't it funny how you can remember your dog's birthday but forget others? It was easy to remember because I had an old girlfriend many years ago whose birthday was the 14th. No, she wasn't a barker. People do some crazy things for their pets. I don't. For instance, some dress their animals up in special outfits take pictures, and humiliate their poor animals. The sad part is animals are so loyal they just sit there and take it. I would never do that to my dog but, different strokes. He will get some sort of special treat today though. I know he really likes Arby melts.

Anyway, happy birthday buddy, hope you have at least another 7. And yes, my dog reads all my articles. If you listened early this morning we had a great discussion on the importance of reading and comprehending what you read. If you missed it you can listen to the podcast. My dog can't; he doesn't have a cell phone. Yet. See ya tomorrow at 5.