Photos from “Pray for Ukraine” Event in Billings

It may have been organized at the last minute, but I imagine prayer rallies like this one Saturday in Billings will only grow over time.

One of our radio listeners in Billings called us Monday morning with an update from Friday. She said the situation has only gotten worse for her family back in Ukraine. She also shared some photos from the "Pray for Ukraine" event she and her friend Yuliya helped organize on Saturday.

Credit Oxana in Billings. Credit Oxana in Billings. loading...

Here's more of our coverage from over the weekend:

From the Ukrainian natives organizing prayer vigils, to bars pulling Russian vodka off of the shelves- Montanans are showing support for the Ukrainian people.

We got the first hand perspective of a native of Ukraine who now lives in Montana. One of our great radio listeners who has jumped in on the on-air conversations from time to time is Oxana in Billings. She has been living in Montana for about three years now, and has been in the United States for about 8 years.

Oxana and her fellow Ukrainian friend Yuliya joined us in studio to talk about the Russian invasion.

Oxana: It breaks my heart to see what's happening right now. I haven't slept for two days, because obviously we are just- it's night here when they start bombing in Ukraine. So I'm like constantly on the phone, on the news, talking to my family, talking to my friends, and people calling me that hysterically crying. There is no place to go. There is no way to get out of the country, everything is blocked.

As of Friday morning, Oxana's friend Yuliya says her mom has been hiding in the basement for several days since her area is totally occupied by the Russians. Oxana says her family has been safe, so far, but that the rest of the country "is totally on fire."

Oxana: It breaks my heart that nobody's helping...there was the Budapest Memorandum which was signed in 1994. Then America and Great Britain and Russia they guaranteed Ukraine that they will protect them from invasion and they guarantee that they will protect the independence of Ukraine. And right now nobody's doing anything.

Click below for the full audio of our conversation with Oxana from Billings:

