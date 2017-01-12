POLL: Who Should Win Best Country Song at the 2017 Grammy Awards?

The 2017 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and while every category is full of strong contenders, country artists face some of the toughest competition this year. The race for Best Country Song will be tight ... Who do you think will win?

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” from Keith Urban (written by Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey and Steven Lee Olsen), the fourth single from Urban's Ripcord album, is nominated for two Grammys in 2017: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. The song, an atypical waltz, spent 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

It's no surprise that Thomas Rhett's “Die a Happy Man,” written by Sean Douglas, Rhett and Joe Spargur, received a Best Country Song Grammys nod this year. The second single from Tangled Up is certified double platinum and won CMA Single of the Year in 2016 -- plus, the fact that it's written about Rhett's wife makes it extra special.

Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind," penned by Lori McKenna, won Song of the Year at the CMAs and could very well repeat at the Grammys. The second single from McGraw's Damn Country Music record, "Humble and Kind" also hit No. 1 and has been certified platinum, and its music video won Video of the Year at the 2016 CMT Music Awards.

Maren Morris made a huge splash with “My Church,” penned -- and also produced -- by busbee and the singer herself. The certified-gold song is nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

“Vice,” from Miranda Lambert, was written by the singer, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. It's the lead single from Lambert's newest studio record, The Weight of These Wings, and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, giving Lambert the highest-debuting single of her career.

Who should win Best Country Song at the 2017 Grammy Awards? Vote for your pick in the poll below as often as once an hour until 11:59PM ET on Feb. 9; we’ll tabulate the results and use them for our winners predictions.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. The Late Late Show host James Corden will host the televised ceremony, which will begin at 8PM ET on CBS; the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will begin at 3:30PM ET and be available to stream online.