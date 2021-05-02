Pregnant Montana Nurse: Don’t Force the COVID Vaccine

A pregnant nurse in Great Falls says Benefis Health System should not be allowed to force their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She's just one of hundreds of nurses who have been lobbying the Montana State Legislature to bar employers from forcing their employees to get the vaccine.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, we both agreed that we are glad that the vaccine is available for those who want it, especially those who are vulnerable. We also both agreed that no one should be forced to take this "emergency use" vaccine, especially a young pregnant mom.

Allie Quencer is a NICU Nurse at Benefis Health System in Great Falls. If you've ever stepped inside a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit you will get a lump in your throat. It is remarkable what these medical professionals do to help save the lives of the tiniest of babies.

We spoke with her Friday on our statewide radio talk show, Montana Talks with Aaron Flint.

Quencer: To start, I think that we should have the freedom to make our own medical decisions. And inherently I don't think that the government or any employer for that matter should get a say, in your own medical decisions. It's rather insulting that we as grown adults, and I myself I'm young and healthy, and I should be able to make those decisions not only for myself but for my unborn child as well.

She later added, "This vaccine has been out for four months, and you're telling me that you know the long term effects on any pregnant woman or any fetus?"

Click below for the full audio:

