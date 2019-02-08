Rascal Flatts Reveal 2019 Summer Playlist Tour Dates

Rascal Flatts are hitting the road for a massive summer tour in 2019, and they're bringing along some all-star friends. The hitmaking trio have announced the cities and dates for their 2019 Summer Playlist Tour.

The road trek is set to launch in Cincinnati on May 16, and it will run through Sept. 21 before wrapping in Pennsylvania. Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans and LoCash will join the superstar group as support acts at select dates.

"We’ve been so fortunate on our journey to be able to have the best of the best new and established artists join us out on tour," Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox says in a press release. "It’s been awesome to see those artists go on to such amazing successes. We’re excited this year to be able to have an awesome lineup of special guests, and we’re just ready to get back out on the road this summer. We can already feel that this tour is going to rock, come see it live!"

Tickets are currently available for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. Shows in Cincinnati, St Louis, Chicago, West Palm Beach and Tampa will go on sale beginning Friday, Feb. 15. More dates for Rascal Flatts' 2019 Summer Playlist Tour are to be announced.

Rascal Flatts, 2019 Summer Playlist Tour Dates:

May 16 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

May 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 18 -- Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 24 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 25 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 9 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 27 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 28 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 29 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

July 5 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 25 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 23 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 24 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 -- Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Aug. 30 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 31 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 13 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 14 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sept. 19 -- Clarkston, Mich.

Sept. 20 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 21 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion