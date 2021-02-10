Room Service Please: The Farmer Dines Alone in Mexico

One night in Mexico I decided to have dinner on my deck overlooking the resort. So, I called room service and it was awesome. I decided to go Mexican, so I started off with their super tricked-up nachos that were great. I also had the Caesar salad with fresh parmesan cheese and rye crumbles. For my main course, I had chicken quesadillas with guacamole. The best part was the desert. I ordered the double chocolate fudge brownie with caramel. It arrived at my door in 25 minutes. It was hot and fresh. It was such a peaceful, warm evening and the view was great. I would recommend it to folks who go there to experience it at least once. It's a great option if you just don't feel like a crowd. My people got a big tip that night. See ya tomorrow at 5.

