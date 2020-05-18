Story Behind the Song: Sara Evans, ‘If I Run’

Sara Evans' 2014 album Slow Me Down features 11 songs, three of which Evans co-wrote. For one of those three, "If I Run," Evans enlisted Karyn Rochelle and Shane Stevens as co-writers.

According to Evans, "If I Run" is a deeply personal track that stems from her childhood in a perhaps surprising way. Keep reading as she shares the story behind the song, in her own words.

We started the song -- I think I was actually talking about my relationship with my dad -- just, you know, wanting to be pursued. And, sometimes, I've chosen relationships or allowed myself to be treated a certain way in relationships based on never being pursued as a little girl, with your daddy. I think that's huge. So that's how this whole conversation came to be with the song.

[The person in the song] has definitely been hurt in her life, and she's saying, "If I run, will you chase me?" And, in fact, she's saying, "I might run, just to test you. I might not be able to handle this love that you're giving me, because it's too much. I don't recognize that as love, so if I run from it, will you chase me, will you pursue me, or are you just gonna be like every other guy?"

