Sara Evans’ daughter Olivia Barker certainly inherited the music gene. In a new performance posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday (Aug. 4), the 17-year-old's strong, yet achingly sweet, voice shines on Alison Krauss & Union Station's 1992 classic “Every Time You Say Goodbye.”

Soon after she posted her performance, Barker began receiving comments about just how wonderful she sounded. “Talent definitely runs in the family,” one follower wrote. “This was awesome.”

“Raw young talent,” another follower wrote. “You need to go to the next level!”

Barker has been showing her potential to head toward that often-elusive next level. In 2019, she joined her brother Avery Barker and her famous mom on tour and on a new album; together, they were billed as the Barker Family Band.

"I think, for me, it's something that I look at, and it's sort of bragging rights,” Evans tells Taste of Country of watching her kids spread their musical wings. “These are my babies, and even though they're not babies anymore, just to see what they've accomplished and what they can do, it's just the beginning of what they're about to embark on. It's so exciting."

Olivia, her brother Avery and her sister Audrey are Evans' three children with her ex-husband Craig Schelske. After the couple divorced in 2007, the country star married former football player Jay Barker, who had four children of his own.

Evans is set to release her memoir, Born to Fly, on Sept. 8. Her album of the same name celebrates is 20th anniversary in 2020 as well.

"This book really brings everything full circle," Evans reflects. "I am so proud of how it all came together and can’t wait to share it with everyone."