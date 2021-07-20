Sebastian Bach of Skid Row Will Rock Billings’ Pub Station Nov 29

I'm totally unashamed to admit that I grew up on Hair bands. In the late 80's/early 90's, most of my friends in Montana fell into two groups: country music fans and rock n roll fans. And rock music at that time was dominated by the likes of Poison, Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Warrant. Winger, the Bullet Boys and Guns n Roses were often in the mix and who can forget the wailing vocals of Cinderella?

Skid Row were big during that time period as well and were quite successful, with front man Sebastian Bach contributing to 20 million records sold. After the band broke up in the mid 90's, Bach released three solo albums and has made appearances on numerous TV and film projects, according to Pub Station press materials.

Sebastian Bach tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Hit the hair spray, find a pair of leather (pleather?) pants and fingerless gloves and come rock out at the Sebastian Bach - 30th Anniversary of the Slave to the Grind Tour at the Pub Station on November 29th. The show is all ages and the $29.50 tickets go on sale at noon on 7/23. Details HERE.

The Pub Station has been announcing concerts left and right as the live music industry is slowly getting back to pre-COVID levels of touring. Upcoming shows to wrap up the month of July include:

Pop Evil 7/21

Michigan Rattlers 7/22

The Steel Wheels 7/23

Jason Boland and The Stragglers 7/25

Hinder 7/26

Robert Earl Keen 7/27

Ward Davis, Downtown Summer Sounds 7/31.

