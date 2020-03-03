Selling My Pickup With Style

I've bought a newer pickup, so I need to sell my current rig. But rather than do another run of the mill ad with 3-5 photos and a bland list of the options, I'm using my years of copywriting experience to try to entice somebody to buy it.

2017 Ram 1500 comes with the 395 hp Hemi motor and is backed by the 8-speed automatic transmission. It delivers very crisp throttle response. And I had Mike at Interstate Performance Exhaust add a couple of mufflers with a little note to them when he did the Cat-Back exhaust.

It's 4WD so it'll go anywhere. It's got a brand new hard, folding tonneau cover that can be accessed from the front or back. If you need to remove it at any time, one person can take it off.

No parking problems with your back up camera. And you can maximize your cabin airflow by opening the sunroof and the electric rear window.

In back, you'll find two hidden storage compartments under the floor mats that are waterproof and can keep your beverages on ice. (These are used.)

Custom wheels with red inserts that can be changed to chrome if that's more your style. I also have the factory rims.

Other goodies include a K & N air filter, new tires, equalizer hitch, cloth seats, steering wheel audio controls, nerf bars and bug deflector.

Priced $2,000 under book value at $ 27,000. It won't last long.

It comes with free song requests.