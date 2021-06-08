Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival will return this Labor Day weekend, with Keith Urban leading a bill that features a diverse mix of country hitmakers, older stars and up-and-comers.

Kip Moore, Ingrid Andress, Randy Houser and Travis Denning are a few of the other artists slated to play the main stage. The popular '90s night will again open the Sept. 3-5 festival, with Pam Tillis, Clay Walker and Mark Chesnutt performing. Bentley's '90s country parody band Hot Country Knights will also perform and if this year is like previous years, the singer himself will pop on stage for a song or two with many of the performers across the three days.

This is the third Seven Peaks Music Festival, following shows in 2018 and 2019, and first after taking a year off because of the pandemic. Bentley, who helps Live Nation president of touring Brian O'Connell plan and execute the event in Buena Vista, Colo., slow-rolled the artist announcements on his Instagram page over 24 hours by covering songs by each artist. The final clip was of him singing "Love Somebody" by Urban.

Passes for the festival go on sale on June 18. The Whiskey Row stage will also return in 2021, with artists like Calista Clark, Reyna Roberts and Ray Fulcher set to play. Urban will headline on Sept. 4, with Bentley closing the festival on Sept. 5. Throughout the fest he's spotted all over the grounds, hanging casually with fans or racing in his golf cart from one event to another.

The Seven Peaks Music Festival occurs in the middle of Bentley's 2021 Beers On Me Tour, which stretches across the country this summer and fall. He's also working toward a new album, his 10th and first in three years.