Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival will return this Labor Day weekend, with Keith Urban leading a bill that features a diverse mix of country hitmakers, older stars and up-and-comers.
Kip Moore, Ingrid Andress, Randy Houser and Travis Denning are a few of the other artists slated to play the main stage. The popular '90s night will again open the Sept. 3-5 festival, with Pam Tillis, Clay Walker and Mark Chesnutt performing. Bentley's '90s country parody band Hot Country Knights will also perform and if this year is like previous years, the singer himself will pop on stage for a song or two with many of the performers across the three days.
This is the third Seven Peaks Music Festival, following shows in 2018 and 2019, and first after taking a year off because of the pandemic. Bentley, who helps Live Nation president of touring Brian O'Connell plan and execute the event in Buena Vista, Colo., slow-rolled the artist announcements on his Instagram page over 24 hours by covering songs by each artist. The final clip was of him singing "Love Somebody" by Urban.
Passes for the festival go on sale on June 18. The Whiskey Row stage will also return in 2021, with artists like Calista Clark, Reyna Roberts and Ray Fulcher set to play. Urban will headline on Sept. 4, with Bentley closing the festival on Sept. 5. Throughout the fest he's spotted all over the grounds, hanging casually with fans or racing in his golf cart from one event to another.
The Seven Peaks Music Festival occurs in the middle of Bentley's 2021 Beers On Me Tour, which stretches across the country this summer and fall. He's also working toward a new album, his 10th and first in three years.
5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021
There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors.
All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine.
Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours
— if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special.
As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter
or email
.
Top Country Songs of 2021, Ranked
You'll find much more than just the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 on this list.
Our team has sourced fans to create 10 superlatives for this mid-year version of the year-end songs list. Best Country Tearjerker? Best Country Baby-Maker? Best Country Breakup Song of 2021? Keith Urban
, Carly Pearce
, Chris Bandi
and more help make up this portion of the Top Country Songs list while hitmakers like Thomas Rhett
and Little Big Town
lead the 10 best songs portion.
Did your favorite song of 2021 make this list? To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively charted for a portion of the year (see "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"). New artists includiong Lainey Wilson
, Breland
and Triston Marez crack the Top 10. Let us know your favorite song of 2021 at Twitter or email, at staff@tasteofcountry.com
.