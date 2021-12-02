Sheriff’s Photo Shows Devastating Fire in Denton, Montana

A devastating fire swept through Denton, Montana. The above photo came from the Fergus County Sheriff's Office in Lewistown which announced evacuations Wednesday.

PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE DENTON AREA!!! Highways are closed and evacuations have already taken place. Thank you for your cooperation! Anyone in need of assistance please go to the civic center in Lewistown.

***Update- If you would like to donate to any families in need, Heidi Weber with KXLO and KQPZ Radio in Lewistown tells us that this is a website you can go to for more info: montanawinterfair.com/fire.

The Fergus County Sheriff's Office shared this via Facebook Wednesday night:

Some pictures of the fire out in Denton. Unfortunately we lost numerous houses on the Southside of town, but thankfully no one was hurt! Please be careful out there and we want to thank all the agencies that came out to assist with out you all we would have lost so much more. So thank you everyone!

Bradley Warren with Wake Up Montana spoke with Denton dispatch around 5 a.m. Thursday and adds this:

-fire still burning -crews are currently working to put it out -same detours in place -Red cross a set up at the Civic Center -meeting scheduled for later this morning

Eric Johnson with KRTV in Great Falls also gave a weather update Thursday morning:

Still on HIGH alert for wildfire ignition and spread across central Montana today. Winds will be nowhere near as harsh as yesterday’s which should help some with containment efforts.