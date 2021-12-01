Christmas Music Will Start Soon in Billings

None of you reading this can possibly understand what dread I feel at this time of year. Now that we've hit December, I know that we're close. It's almost time once again for......Christmas music.

Don't get me wrong. I don't hate ALL Christmas music. But, trust me when I tell you that when your radio job gets close to Christmas day and you go to work and play nothing but Christmas music for an entire six-hour shift, it's going to lose its luster for you.

Technology is different than it was forty years ago when I started in this business. Back then the only way a listener could hear their favorite Christmas song was to buy the record or call the radio station and request it. Once in a while, I just wouldn't play the request and many of those times, people would call back wondering where their song was.

Let's talk about specific Christmas songs that I can no longer stomach. First. "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer". It's a cute story and not that bad of a song....the first five hundred times you hear it. Then, occasionally the song would just be ending and the request line would ring with someone asking you to play it again so their mom could hear it. Not likely.

It's better for us now because Paul and I are usually on vacation close to Christmas. So we don't get beat to death with the same fifty songs.

I also can't tell you how many arguments that I've had over the phone with listeners who want to hear "Rusty Chevrolet" or "Da Turdy Point Buck". Ask Siri to play it for you. That's not happening here while I've got the buttons, pal.

