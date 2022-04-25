Shocking Sexual Orientation Survey Given to Missoula School Kids

A shocking sexual orientation "survey" given to freshmen students at Sentinel High School in Missoula is now getting national attention.

The Free Missoula website was first to report the news, now confirmed by NBC Montana, that a teacher gave out a survey featuring "questions for exploring sexual orientation" to 14 and 15 year old students.

As FreeMissoula.news reports:

The questions on the handout asked students to consider changing their sexual orientation “starting right now” and to also consider the idea that “heterosexuality stems from a neurotic fear of others of the same gender.”

Free Missoula also reported that the State of Montana is now investigating.

NBC Montana confirmed the news, and notes that the Missoula County Public Schools are trying to distance themselves from the unapproved curriculum.

Here's audio with Missoula School Board Trustee Mike Gehl. He spoke about the outrage he heard firsthand from parents about this incident, which describes as "just the one we know about":

Mike Gehl: I go back to the old adage- if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, chances are it's a duck. This to me is- I wanted to push my agenda, and I got caught.

"This is grooming." That's how Brandon Tatum, host of "The Officer Tatum" podcast, responded to this survey. He talked about it on his national podcast.

Here's the full video of "The Officer Tatum" talking about the "grooming homework" at Sentinel High School: