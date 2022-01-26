Don't miss all Aaron Flint covered while at the SHOT Show 2022 in Las Vegas, the place to be if you love guns, gear, first amendment rights, and freedom to explore the outdoors.

He caught up with Montanans, politicians, high-profile organization leaders, veterans, and more. Find his stories here:

Aaron Flint Heading to SHOT Show in Las Vegas

Credit Texas Plinking YouTube video screenshot Credit Texas Plinking YouTube video screenshot loading...

Last month we took you to Vegas for the Cowboy Christmas during the National Finals Rodeo and we got to meet up with some great Montanans while we were down there. This year, Aaron's bringing you the best of the SHOT Show and Montanans represented there.

Read More: Find Montana Talks' Aaron Flint at the SHOT Show in Vegas |

Chat With Benghazi Hero About Maxim Defense Products, Attack Anniversary

(Photo by Peter Larsen/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Photo by Peter Larsen/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) loading...

From the middle of the SHOT Show exhibit floor at media row, Aaron met Kris "Tanto" Paronto. "Tanto" was one of the heroes of Benghazi during the terrorist attacks on the CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya on Sept. 11, 2012. He's also a former Army Ranger. Needless to say, he knows a thing or two about guns.

Read More: Kris "Tanto" Paronto with Montanans from the SHOT Show |

Montanan Gun Company Owner & Legislator Talks Products & Montana Culture

Credit Shield Arms YouTube video screenshot. Credit Shield Arms YouTube video screenshot. loading...

They came out with the integral folding system for an AR lower and a 15 round magazine for a couple of the Glock pistols. What's coming next from Shield Arms? Check out the full interview for the teaser and more...

Read More: SHOT Show Preview: Shield Arms in Bigfork, Montana |

Hiring Local Montanans at St. Ignatius Gun Sights Company for Worldwide Customers

Credit Skinner Sights YouTube video screenshot. Credit Skinner Sights YouTube video screenshot. loading...

What's the best part about running a gun company out of St. Ignatius, Montana? The convenience of parking in one spot and being able to run to the store, post office, and bank in one go. Plus the traffic is minimal... two cars max.

Read More: Skinner Sights from Montana at SHOT Show in Vegas |

Missoula, Montana's Self-Defense Expert Has Products for Everyone

Credit Reflex Protect YouTube Video Screenshot Credit Reflex Protect YouTube Video Screenshot loading...

We love our law enforcement, but if you get into a dangerous situation- what happens in the critical minutes before law enforcement can arrive? Tragically, many Americans are caught in situations where they aren't allowed to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights in order to defend themselves, their kids, or their coworkers. So-called gun-free school zones end up making these places targets for attack.

Read More: Montana Expert Talks "Less Lethal Defense" at the SHOT Show |

'It'll stop a pistol at short range. I've tried it.': Bozeman's Spady Armors Up

Credit David Spady Credit David Spady loading...

One of the coolest things Spady told us about was the DNFDR body armor backpack. Think of a normal backpack but it has a body armor plate inside to cover your back side...flip it around to the front and you've got cover there also.

Read More: Bozeman's David Spady Armors Up at the SHOT Show in Vegas |

Red State Governors Gather at SHOT Show

Credit Aaron Flint Credit Aaron Flint loading...

The red states, the Free States with Republican Governors, are performing far better than the blue states. Imagine how much worse Joe Biden's economic numbers would be if the Red State governors weren't propping up nearly half of the country? Here are some of the takeaways Aaron gathered from the governors' panel at the 2022 SHOT Show in Vegas.

Read More: The "Free State" Governors Panel at the SHOT Show |

Catching Up With Johnny "Joey" Jones From Fox News

Credit SHOT Show TV YouTube video screenshot. Credit SHOT Show TV YouTube video screenshot. loading...

What a great guy. He is a wounded warrior who got a Purple Heart in Afghanistan as an EOD technician in the US Marine Corps, and he is one of the most humble, down-to-earth guys you will ever meet.

Read More: Johnny "Joey" Jones Caught Up with This Montanan at SHOT Show |

A Montana Rancher Ideated a Genius Product That Law Enforcement Loves

Credit Big Sky Racks Credit Big Sky Racks loading...

The whole idea started nearly 40 years ago thanks to the idea of a Shields Valley rancher here in Montana. John Morford from Big Sky Racks gives Aaron the full background on the gun rack's beginnings. Get the full audio as he describes the racks, how they work, and how law enforcement in particular appreciates the gun racks

Read More: The Story of "Big Sky Racks" in Bozeman and a Rancher's Idea |

Why are the Gun Buying Demographics Changing?

Credit Aaron Flint Credit Aaron Flint loading...

Larry Keane, Vice President of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, gives his insight on this trending phenomenon and the ammo shortage.

Read More: Minority Gun Ownership Climbs After BLM Riots, Defund the Police |