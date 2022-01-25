Two Men in Their 20’s Dead After Shooting on Billings’ South Side

Billings Police are investigating a double homicide that happened early on Tuesday morning (1/25) on the south side of the city.

According to the press release, officers responded to a vehicle crash around 3:11 am on Tuesday in the 300 block of South 37th Street and upon arrival, located two men who appeared to be in their 20's and were "unresponsive and not breathing."

BPD Lieutenant Brandon Wooley said via a press release that a third occupant in the vehicle who was identified as a 22-year old man from Billings, was transported to a Billings hospital for treatment, but said the "injuries do not appear to be consistent with injuries sustained from a vehicle crash."

Billings Police confirmed the two other men died on the scene of the incident, and both "have apparent gunshot wounds." At the time this story was published, neither of the deceased males have been identified.

Detectives from the Billings Police Investigations Division have some preliminary information that leads them to believe the "disturbance occurred in the vehicle prior to crashing into a tree" on South 37th Street, according to the press release, and at this time BPD is not looking for any other persons of interest in this shooting.

As of the time this article was published, no arrests had been made in the incident.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history