Smoking Ban Ignores Another Gateway Drug

A new federal law is banning tobacco products for people under 21. This ban includes vaping products and snuff affecting the health of our youth. Once again pot gets a pass. Are chocolate brownies with THC considered bad for our youth? Cigarettes are at least filtered. What if it is medical vaping? Is it ok then? Skyview now has a vanilla problem. What if it's medical vanilla, what do we do then? What about all sugar products that hurt people with diabetes, can our youth still buy those? What if it's a medical Chips Ahoy? And if all of the above are gateway products that can lead to future problems, then why isn't pot a gateway? See you Monday, I need some medical lunch.

