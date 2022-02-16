I don't know if any of you have ever tried to quit something but it can be one of the hardest things you've ever attempted.

I remember as a kid I had to give something up for Lent, but not forever.

So many things are so addictive that it really takes some willpower -- unless you're my dad.

When I was back in Cincy over the weekend, my sister showed me this pack of cigarettes that my dad had saved. If you look closely at the photo you can see the last smoke in the package along with the date, June 18, 1957. He just woke up that day and decided that was it, quit cold turkey.

Winston cigarette carton with one cigarette left from 1957 Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

I guess I understand where I get my "Paul, you're not normal" thing from Wilson...

People really struggle with things like smoking and alcohol, their weight, gambling, drugs, etc. You can now add vaping, and what about the addictions to cell phones and other games? People have shopping addictions, hoarding addictions, all types of things some worse than others.

I've been fortunate not to have to overcome any of these things, but many say the best way is how my dad did it, just cold turkey. If you make your mind up or are scared into it, some do.

The bad part is many don't and will struggle with it their whole life. Some of the addictions are tougher than others and people need help to wean them, of which plenty is available.

One of my addictions that I suppose I just can't seem to break is saving things. I'll save the dumbest stuff but at least I can blame genetics on that...

