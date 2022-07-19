So Many Moving to Montana, But Do They Share Our Values?

We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio.

First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.

Then, we talked immigration, and how 4 million illegal aliens have come into this country just since Joe Biden became president. 4 million? That's four times the population of the entire State of Montana.

Later, we heard the ag report from Lane Nordlund. He told us how 120,000 head of cattle would be sold in Billings, Montana this week. That's more cattle sold in Billings in one week than there are people, according to the 2020 Census (the county as a whole is larger, of course).

All that being said, it led to some interesting phone calls and conversations about the influx of migrants into the State of Montana. Why are so many people moving here from these other states. Do they share our Montana values? Or, do they want to bring the mess with them from states like California?

Nick called in from Lewistown and said he's starting to see a lot of people move into Lewistown from Bozeman, due to the lack of affordable housing there.