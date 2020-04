I see that FWP has a special hunt for district 590 for elk. They said they want about 750 elk in that district and currently there are about 2300. They want to reduce the damage to crops and forage.

Can they explain why thousands and thousands of deer and antelope don’t damage the crops and forage but the 2300 elk do? I’ve seen 200 antelope move into 160 acres of wheat and take it down to the ground in a week. The special hunt should be for the deer and antelope not the elk.