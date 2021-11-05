Speed, Alcohol, Drugs Suspected Factor in Billings Auto Crash

Credit: Google

An intersection near downtown Billings was closed for several hours on Friday afternoon following a serious vehicle collision.

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter page, an injury accident closed 8th Street West at Alderson Avenue around 1pm today (Friday) when a Chevy pickup truck traveling westbound ran the stop sign at Alderson and collided with an SUV traveling northbound on 8th.

The post on @BillingsPD says an adult female and a juvenile female involved in the accident were taken to a Billings hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the post on Twitter, BPD Sgt. Gunther says "speed, alcohol, and drugs are suspected factors in the crash."

The intersection at 8th Street West and Alderson was reopened around 3:45 pm MDT on Friday (11/5).

This story will be updated if more details become available.

