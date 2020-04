Just before 3pm on Monday (4/27), an 18-year old male lost control of his car and crashed into a home in the 1300 block of St. John's Avenue, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.

Police are asking that the public stay away from the area, and no injuries were reported in the home. According to Sgt. Becker on the BPD Twitter page, "speed and intoxication may be factors."

Credit: Google