The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.

10. Monad Rd. and S. 24th St. W.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

24th Street is probably one of the busiest streets in the city. Not a surprise that this intersection had 22 crashes in 2021.

9. Main St. and E. Airport Rd.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Airport Rd. is the fastest way for people to get from the Heights to the West End of Billings. 24 crashes last year show just how many mistakes people make while at this intersection.

8. Main St. and Wicks Ln.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Heights traffic can be just as bad as traffic on 24th some days, so it makes sense that Wicks and Main had 26 wrecks. Construction last year didn't help, either.

7. King Ave. W. and S. 24th St. W.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The largest and busiest intersection on the West End, 24th and King has had its fair share of accidents over the years, racking up an even 30 in 2021.

6. Grand Ave. and Shiloh Rd.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

It will not be the first time Shiloh Rd. appears on this list. My guess is that the roundabouts are the biggest issue. Grand Avenue's roundabout contributed to 30 wrecks last year.

5. Lake Elmo Dr. and Main St.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

This is an intersection I've personally wrecked twice at. It's definitely one that will sneak up on you if you aren't paying attention. Otherwise, you may end up like the 31 wrecks that happened here.

4. King Ave. W. and S. 20th St. W.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

One of the first major intersections that commuters reach after exiting the Interstate, King and 20th featured 32 accidents in 2021.

3. Central Ave. and 24th St. W.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The second time that 24th Street has been featured on this list, it definitely beats the Monad intersection with 12 more crashes in 2021 at 34.

2. Central Ave. and Shiloh Rd.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Of course, the top two on this list are roundabouts on Shiloh Rd. It's no surprise, then, that Central Avenue's roundabout claimed the vehicles of 38 drivers last year.

1. King Ave. and S. Shiloh Rd.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Last, but definitely not least, is King Avenue's roundabout on Shiloh Rd. It had the most accidents of any other intersection in Billings last year with 42 car accidents. I bet the police almost expect crashes to be here every year.

Get our free mobile app

We hope you haven't been in an accident at any of these dangerous intersections. Make sure to stay safe out there and watch for others. You never know when someone else won't be paying attention.

20 Sweet Classic Cars Found Near Billings, MT From sleek to swift to just plain cool, these vintage cars near Billings, Montana are just too sweet not to take a look at.