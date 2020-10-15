Billings Police responded to a report of a stabbing in North Park on Wednesday afternoon (10/14), according to the @BillingsPD Twitter account. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect fled on foot, and after a short pursuit was arrested and transported to Youth Detention Services.

In a unrelated incident on Wednesday evening, BPD responded to a report of a shooting at 4159 Ryan Avenue around 5:41pm yesterday. According to the tweet, the shooting victim was a male, and was transported to a local hospital. Billings Police detectives were on the scene last night, and the investigation into the shooting is on-going.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.