Supporting Billings Businesses Today

Despite what our county health officer is saying, I'm going out for lunch today and I'm going to places that are locally owned. Local operators are really going to need us to help support them so that they don't go out of business.

If you weren't planning on having lunch and/or dinner out somewhere today, maybe now you make it a point to.

Redneck Pizza is keeping their restaurants open as well as delivering. Godfathers Pizza is taking take out orders and delivering. CJ's is delivering. The Stadium Club and the new Den are staying open today.

You can add your own to the list.

Even after I'm home today, I'll be supporting local beef producers and also the guys who grow barley for Coors. You're welcome!