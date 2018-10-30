Who has more lifetime CMA Awards wins: country singer and radio staple Chris Young, or the actor who played George Costanza on Seinfeld? Jason Alexander is just one of a number of unexpected CMA winners in the show's 50-plus-year history. He's one of four actors with more CMA wins than Young, Clay Walker, Rosanne Cash and about a dozen more hitmakers.

Two pop singers and a country legend that died 14 years before the first CMA Awards also make this list of shocking CMA winners. We expanded this list to also include a few surprising nominees. Did you know Snoop Dogg was nominated for a CMA Award? He didn't win, and neither did rocker Bon Jovi. Alas, Hollywood has a better track record of sending CMA winners to Nashville than the rock world.

Flip through the eight shocking CMA winners we found since 1967 (and a few other modern celebrities who didn't win but gave it a good shot).