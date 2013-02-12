Taylor Swift Reveals She’s Not a Yeller, Not a Fit-Thrower in Relationships

Taylor Swift graces the cover of Elle magazine's March 2013 issue looking vintage-hip, sporting a geometric yellow dress and slick-straight hair. Inside the cover, she loosens her poker stare a bit, chatting about -- what else -- but love.

Swift has been more open than ever about heartbreak and relationships ever since her tell-all 'Red' album hit store shelves in October. And the conversations have only been fueled by recent breakups with flings Conor Kennedy and One Direction's Harry Styles.

Remember, 23-year-old Swift is not one to read the gossip columns every morning -- but she can guess what tabloids are saying about her based on what her fans ask her.

"I'm sure if I looked up the latest Google Alerts rumor it would say I'm chasing somebody who doesn't like me as much as I like him -- people love that angle on me," Swift shares. "They're like 'Oh Taylor, coming on too strong again, chasing boys. I never chase boys. They don't like it."

When Swift's Elle interview took place, she was in the thick of her hot romance with Styles. That's over now, but even then the 'Begin Again' hitmaker was talking breakups, giving us all a peek inside how she deals with them.

“I don’t think I’ve ever yelled at an ex-boyfriend. Ever. I’m not a yeller. I’m not a fit thrower. When it’s done, it’s done. There’s nothing that really needs to be said,” she insists.

As far as whether or not the songstress has ever really been in love, the verdict's still out.

She noted that she has experienced “versions of love that weren’t the love. Love mixed with infatuation. Love mixed with comfort, and like, settling. Love mixed with a dangerous level of mind games. Love mixed with too much competition.”

Wonder which category Styles fits into? Our guess is love mixed with too much competition. Either way, don't feel bad for Ms. Swift. She hasn't found her one true love yet, but she seems to have a good attitude about it.

As she puts it, “I need to live in a world where the best love is ahead of me, not behind me."

We have a hunch that her prince charming will find her someday.

More Photos From Taylor Swift's 'Elle' Photo Shoot: