Teen Girl, Woman Shot on 1st Avenue North in Billings

The Billings Police Department is investigating another shooting in Billings, after two females were shot to begin the weekend.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 6:35am MDT Saturday morning (5/1), Sgt. Peterson reports that "two female victims" each received a single gunshot wound during a "disturbance" that happened near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North, close to where the Lazy KT Motel is located.

One of the females shot in the incident was 16-years old, and the other was 37-years old, according to the Billings Police Department. They were both taken to a hospital in Billings for "non-life threatening injuries," according to the BPD Twitter page.

An investigation into the shooting by the Billings Police Department is on-going.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

