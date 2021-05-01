Teen Girl, Woman Shot on 1st Avenue North in Billings

Credit: Google

The Billings Police Department is investigating another shooting in Billings, after two females were shot to begin the weekend.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 6:35am MDT Saturday morning (5/1), Sgt. Peterson reports that "two female victims" each received a single gunshot wound during a "disturbance" that happened near the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North, close to where the Lazy KT Motel is located.

Get our free mobile app

One of the females shot in the incident was 16-years old, and the other was 37-years old, according to the Billings Police Department. They were both taken to a hospital in Billings for "non-life threatening injuries," according to the BPD Twitter page.


 

An investigation into the shooting by the Billings Police Department is on-going.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

 

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

 

Filed Under: billings police department, shooting
Categories: Billings News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top