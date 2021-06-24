Televangelist to Pay $156,000 Settlement for Selling Fake COVID-19 ‘Cure’

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Jim Bakker and his southwestern Missouri church will pay restitution of $156,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the TV pastor of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure COVID-19.

Missouri court records show that a settlement agreement was filed Tuesday.

It calls for refunds to people who paid money or gave contributions to obtain a product known as Silver Solution in the early days of the pandemic.

The settlement prohibits Bakker and Morningside Church Productions from advertising or selling Silver Solution as a treatment for any illness.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed suit in March 2020.