The 2 Best Tips You’ll Ever Need for Driving Around Billings

Michael Foth's article on "Zipper Merging" he published on our neighboring radio station site The Hawk 103.7 got me to thinking about traffic in our area. I've got all kinds of ideas, but instead of lecturing people who won't change anything that they do behind the wheel, I'll just tell you what I do while driving.

1. I try to give myself a "bubble" and stay quite a ways from everybody else on the road.

One great way to do that is to get a job that starts at 5 in the morning. I have been in zero traffic jams and zero traffic accidents in this town at 4:30 in the morning. And I've been making the drive for 35 years.

Get our free mobile app

Try and drive when traffic is light. You'll never see me at King Avenue and 24th street at 4:30 on a Friday. And with my job, all of my shopping is done before noon. So long lines at retail places aren't usually a deal. The one exception would be Costco. I don't know when they are NOT busy, I've never seen it.

2. Next, while driving, I profile.

I may have even profiled you. If different body parts on your vehicle are different colors, I stay far, far away from you.

You people who drive around with your dogs on your lap also get a wide berth from me.

And one more group that I've just recently discovered that I avoid. You guys who are driving around without your doors on your car. I'm not talking about Jeeps, whose doors are designed to come off. Not talking about any ATVs that are doorless. I'm talking about these kids who have opted to drive around doorless. I don't know if it's a financial issue or something that's currently on big on Tik Tok.

So in conclusion, I will sum this up with one statement. Stay away from me in traffic. And I, in my bubble, will return the favor.

Thank you.

How to Avoid Hitting a Deer While Driving in Montana We've got deer in the roads, streets, yards, fields - just about everywhere, all the time. Here's how to avoid hitting a deer while driving in Montana.