I came across a link to 100 possible questions from the U.S. citizenship civics test. One of those questions was about the Bill of Rights, which includes the first 10 amendments of the US Constitution, which of course includes the 2nd Amendment, The Right to Bear Arms. As we are getting into a heated Political race for not only the White House this year, but also a Senate and Governors race here in Montana, the 2nd Amendment is at the forefront of most debates. Is our 2nd Amendment right under attack? I think so, but it depends on which side of the debate you are on. I grew up on the Hi-line where we hunted on a regular basis. We were taught, and I have taught my children from a very early age about guns and gun safety. That is why it baffles me why so many people (yes more commonly on the left) feel the need to strip us of our 2nd Amendment right. I am open minded enough to listen to both sides of the argument on this topic, however, I will always defend the right to own guns, it's not the gun that kills people, it's people that kill people, a gun, just like a knife or any other weapon is just the tool used. I truly understand the mental illness argument, and to be honest, I don't know the answer to that crisis. If they are mentally ill and use a gun for violence, can't one assume that they will find another way to hurt people if they don't have access to a gun? I am a proud owner of a 9mm that I love to shoot. I am a responsible gun owner who doesn't push my beliefs onto other people. If you don't like guns, then don't own any, pretty simple. On a final note, of the 100 questions, myself and two of my coworkers took the test, sadly we only got about 80-85 percent right. Not proud of that.