The Montana Connection to a Super Tuesday Upset

Here's the line that stood out to one of our listeners on Friday: "The road to control of the U.S. Senate in 2020 runs thru Montana."

Former Montana GOP Chairman, and former Congressional chief of staff, Erik Iverson now heads up the prominent polling firm Moore Information. He joined us on the air Friday to talk about the big news that liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) may jump into the US Senate race in Montana. We also talked about the key role his polling firm played in a big Super Tuesday upset victory in the Alabama US Senate race.

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville pulled away with a victory in Alabama on Super Tuesday, delivering an upset against former senator and former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Erik Iverson talked about the winning message in Alabama, and also shared a great Montana connection with Coach Tuberville (Hint: it involves manure, ice, and Montana State University.)

Check out the full audio of our conversation with Erik Iverson below: