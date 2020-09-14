The Ringing In My Ears

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I feel quite fortunate with my health to be at my age and have all of my original parts intact and not having any serious medicals maladies.

Except for my allergies, which I've got a manageable level now with a combination of shots and drugs. And the dang ringing in my ears.

I have no doubt that it is self-inflicted. In high school, I played my cassettes at full volume. I also did myself no favors at rock concerts where I wore no hearing protection. Toss in shooting without the earmuffs, I am lucky that I can hear as well as I do.

I'm wondering if others have my issue and what they've done to make it go away.

My ringing is not so annoying that I'll turn into Jack Nicholson in "The Shining," but if there is an easy fix, I'd sure try it once.

While reading up on this today in an article from Healthline, some of the causes could be emotional stress, depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Hmm. Let's look at my life. Nope. I have none of these issues.

Apparently tinnitus is quite common in veterans. Many are prescribed Xanax. I'm looking for something a little closer to Flintstones Chewable Vitamin. I'm not searching for any potential drug addictions.

When I Google homeopathic cures for ringing in the ears, of course, I got some ads. Here's a tip for those of you who write those ads. If I have to scroll down more than one screen or have to click on something more than twice, I'm not buying your product. I sure hope that helps you.

I'll be interested to get some feedback. Thanks for your help.