The Seven Wonders of Billings Will Make Tourist Jaws Drop

Billings has been around for a while, but it seems like more people flock to tourist locations like Yellowstone National Park when they're in the area. However, there are some wonders here in the Magic City that locals see every single day that I think would blow tourists' minds. Here are some facts about them.

1. Double Tree Hotel

Credit: peeterv / Getty Images Credit: peeterv / Getty Images loading...

Pictured in the background of this great photo of North 27th Street, the Double Tree Hotel is located downtown and is the largest load-bearing brick building in the world. Yes, the WORLD. This means that the bricks are the only things that are holding the building's weight. Pretty interesting, don't you think?

2. The Rimrocks

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

The Rimrocks, or the Rims as we locals call them, are a natural formation caused by the Yellowstone River and the elements over thousands of years. Nearly the entirety of Billings rests in between the Rims and Sacrifice Cliff, which has been dubbed the Yellowstone Valley.

3. Pictograph Cave State Park

Hot Rod Thompson, Townsquare Media Billings Credit: Hot Rod Thompson, Townsquare Media loading...

Located 5 miles from Billings, these caves contain some 100 pictographs left by Native Americans as far back as 2,000 years ago. Artifacts from the excavation are also on display, and it's quite the display of ancient Native American history.

4. Grand Avenue

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Grand Avenue is the longest city street in Billings, going from 6th Avenue North downtown all the way to 88th Street West, which is about 11 miles. The street used to be called Avenue A, which would match the parallel streets north of it, as they retained Avenue B, C, D, and E. But, the size of the street warranted a change of name.

5. Shiloh Crossing

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Shiloh Crossing at the corner of Shiloh and King Avenue is a wonder just because of the sheer amount of expansion it saw in a short amount of time. The above photo is from October 2007, and the bottom photo is what it's like today. It goes to show just how much Billings has grown over the years.

Billings' Scheels is a Prime Date Night Location. Let Me Explain

Billings' Scheels is a Prime Date Night Location. Let Me Explain

6. Boothill Cemetery

Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media loading...

The Boothill Cemetery has history of the first citizens of Billings, the majority of which came from the town of Coulson, which was right on the Yellowstone River, and where a park stands today. It's named the Boothill Cemetery because many of those deceased died with their boots on.

7. Alberta Bair Theater

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The Alberta Bair Theater, originally known as the Fox Theatre, has been a staple in Billings for over 80 years. It is named after the daughter of the man whose homestead was located on the site the theater is built on today.

Do you think a different landmark in Billings deserves a spot as Billings' 7th Wonder? Let me know.

