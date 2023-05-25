Don’t Blame the YNP Tourist Who Tried to Save a Life

It's just human instinct to want to save a life. So a man jumps into a river to save a new calf from being swept down the Lamar River and people are treating him like public enemy number one.

Some people value life and will do whatever they can to save one. People jump into icy rivers to save drowning cats and dogs all the time. How many videos have you seen that show people cutting a deer loose caught in a fence?

Just yesterday I freed a bird that had its feet tangled in some twine and was hanging from a gate. So sue me.

This calf was then put into the herds that crossed the river and didn't receive the attention it needed to survive.

Ok then, let the wolves kill it and eat it.

Why did they have to euthanize the animal? After all, they want things to pan out in a naturally diverse ecosystem. That's why we have gas stations, restaurants, and hotels in the park right?

The wolves you put in there kill domestic calves and that's not a problem so why not this bison calf?

There are many of us that will do whatever is necessary to save a life in an instant when seconds matter. Not thinking about the government's protocol.

This man did not wake up in the morning and plan a crime and try to figure out what he could do to piss off park officials. There are bigger fish to fry and this guy just reacted like I hope others would if their dog was drowning.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.