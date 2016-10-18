Gwen Stefani to Rejoin Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 12

Gwen Stefani will reunite with boyfriend Blake Shelton in her own big red chair next spring. Stefani is officially signed on as a coach for Season 12 of NBC's The Voice.

The Emmy-winning show will return with its first 2017 season in February. In addition to Shelton and Stefani, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys are back to take their seats as coaches. Miley Cyrus, who is a coach in fall 2016's Season 11, will sit out a season, returning in the fall of 2017 for Season 13.

Carson Daly will also be returning as the show's charismatic host.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to Season 12,” NBC Entertainment's Paul Telegdy says in an announcement. “With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

Cyrus is the only coach confirmed for Season 13 of The Voice thus far, but Shelton has indicated he has no plans to vacate his chair anytime soon. Blind Auditions for the next season of The Voice will begin this month at Florida's Universal Studios.

Unforgettable 'The Voice' Moments