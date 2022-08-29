If you've not been able to see the Elvis movie yet or take the family to catch the new DC League of Super Pets flick, here's your opportunity to see a movie in the theater on a budget.

The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization made up of theater owners across the U.S. and is having a one-day event to celebrate a "record-breaking" summer of moviegoing with National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3.

During their normally slow time over Labor Day weekend, over 3,000 theaters will offer every movie, every showtime, and every format for no more than $3 a ticket. But it's for one day only, according to the Cinema Foundation press release.

After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing. We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet. -Jackie Brenneman, President of The Cinema Foundation

Which theaters in Billings will be offering $3 movie tickets on National Cinema Day?

Every movie, every showtime, every format will only be $3 on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at these theaters:

AMC CLASSIC Billings 10 (Rimrock Mall), 2456 Central Avenue

AMC CLASSIC Shiloh 14 (Shiloh Crossing), 1011 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.

The movies available on Saturday, September 3 at these Billings theaters include:

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (Rated R)

Elvis (Rated PG-13)

DC League of Super-Pets (Rated G)

The historic Babcock Theater in downtown Billings will have FREE ADMISSION to their family-friendly feature on Saturday, September 3.

It's the 40th anniversary of The Last Unicorn and will be shown for free at 3 pm and 6 pm for "movie buffs."

A fantasy adventure featuring the voice talents of Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, Alan Arkin, Angela Lansbury, and Christopher Lee, this adaptation of Peter S. Beagle's novel is a beloved adventure for 80s kids that discovered the film on VHS. Bring the kids to this free screening of The Last Unicorn this September at the Babcock!

For more information about National Cinema Day, CLICK HERE.