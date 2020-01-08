Thomas Rhett Gave His Pregnant Wife a Sweet Surprise

It's no secret that Thomas Rhett is a great father and husband. His dedication to wife Lauren and their two daughters (with another on the way!) is well-documented. He might just have outdone himself in the amazing partner category, however, based on an Instagram post Lauren shared recently.

Apparently according to the series of sun-baked photos Lauren shared with fans, her sweet husband arranged a last-minute babymoon vacation the week before Christmas down in Key West, Florida for his babymama to get some rest and relaxation before daughter no. 3 makes her appearance. But what made it even better? Rhett sent his wife with her best gal pal, so the two could enjoy some unfettered girlfriend time—something that will become all too rare once yet another baby is in the house!

Lauren clearly approved of the idea, and the photos are certainly supporting her claim that Rhett is "hubby of the year."

There did seem to be a little bit of mishap on the trip, as Lauren alluded to avoiding shrimp next time (in a hashtag), and her best buddy—who posted her own series of photos—said flat-out that there was some food poisoning on the trip. But aside from that bit of unfortunateness, the two beauties seemed to have a priceless time!

Last summer, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child, a daughter, to show up in February 2020. The new arrival will join big sisters Willa Gray and Ada James.