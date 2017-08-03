Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are heading to Showtime. The couple's red-hot joint Soul2Soul Tour show will broadcast on the network in November.

Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul was taped during a summer tour stop, according to a press release. In addition to the concert, the Magic Elves-produced television special will feature interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Naturally, fans will also get a closer look at the couple's intimate relationship.

This will be the first time Showtime has featured a country music concert in this capacity.

See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Best Looks Through the Years

The tour itself pays homage to the original Soul2Soul II Tour of 2006 and 2007 and the original tour, which was on the road in 2000. All three tours were hugely successful for the couple — the original was the highest-grossing tour of that year.

Today, both stars maintain separate careers in addition to touring together, but the couple like to intertwine their music as much as possible. Currently, they're working on a joint album with Sony that is due out later this year.

Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul airs Nov. 17 at 9PM ET. The Soul2Soul Tour is on the road through October, resuming at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 4 following a two-day vocal rest for Hill, which resulted in a canceled tour date.