Country couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the stars of a new television series, 1883, and they opened up to People about their starring roles on the show for a new cover story.

1883 follows the journey of James and Margaret Dutton, played by McGraw and Hill, as they embark on a perilous journey from Texas to Montana with their family. They are the great-grandparents of Yellowstone's John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and they eventually establish the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch that serves as the setting for the runaway hit show.

While recreating the ruggedness of the Wild West provided challenges of its own, it was an intimate scene with McGraw that pushed Hill out of her comfort zone. Hill opens up to People about what it was like filming an intimate bathtub scene viewers got a glimpse of in a recent trailer.

"It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," she says. "I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us."

It was the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, who made the decision to close the set for that day of filming. This helped significantly, as Hill concludes that when it was all said and done, "it turned out to be beautiful."

The couple even got to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on set on Oct. 6.

Filming the show is far from glamorous, however. The country superstars reveal that it was difficult navigating the Texas heat and arduous conditions in which they filmed. Authentic period costumes made it difficult for Hill to navigate simple things like going to the bathroom.

"There's just so many layers of clothing," she tells People. "Sometimes you're successful and sometimes you're not."

McGraw and Hill have both acted in other roles before, but this is their first time working together on an acting project. They approached the work very carefully in an effort to keep their real-life marriage out of their onscreen marriage.

"We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we're on set," Hill shares. "It's important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife."

1883 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday (Dec 19).