The "Country Comes To Town Tour" with Toby Keith stops in Billings on June 19, 2020.

The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, musician – doesn't begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era's most complete self-directed hit makers. And Keith's most recent months are a remarkably accurate representation of his entire career.

Wyoming native Chancey Williams will open for Toby Keith at First Interstate Arena on Friday, June 19. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 31 at 10am MDT.

Ticket prices start at $25.00 plus applicable fees. CLICK HERE to get more info.

DOWNLOAD the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app so you don't miss out on secret ticket giveaways.