A new year brings new opportunities for artists slowly moving up this monthly list of country music's Top 40 songs to take a big leap. January 2022 represents a cleansing of the palette in that radio programmers and country listeners return to work and real life after three undocumented weeks, during which the opportunities to soak up new sounds are endless.

Plus, certain songs just hit a bit differently during the holidays. Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't" is an example, thus his big move on the January 2022 Top 40 list. Jordan Davis' song about investing in family values remains at No. 1 on the strength of continued airplay, strong sales and its ability to hit the mark during the family season.

For the most part, artists held off releasing new music in December, so to start 2022, the country music Top 40 features just a handful of fresh tracks. For example, Luke Combs' "Doin' This" is the highest debut, but fans heard that song two months ago. The list of Top 40 country songs of January 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for January 2022:

40. Lauren Alaina With Jon Pardi, “Getting Over Him”

39. Toby Keith, “Old School”

38. Dan + Shay, “Steal My Love”

37. Parmalee, “Take My Name”

36. Luke Bryan, “Up”

35. Brothers Osborne, “I’m Not for Everyone” — DELUXE EDITION OF SKELETONS ALBUM DROPS JAN. 21!

34. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

33. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”

32. Dylan Scott, “New Truck”

31. Morgan Wade, “Wilder Days”

30. Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

29. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”

28. Tim McGraw, “7500 OBO”

27. Chris Janson, “Bye Mom”

26. Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait”

25. Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts”

24. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”

23. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good On You”

22. Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”

21. Thomas Rhett, “Slow Down Summer”

20. Luke Combs, “Doin’ This” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

19. Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

18. Dierks Bentley, Breland, Hardy, “Beers On Me” — BIGGEST JUMP! UP 15 SPOTS!

17. Sam Hunt, “23”

16. Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

15. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”

14. Eric Church, “Heart On Fire”

13. Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

12. Blake Shelton, “Come Back as a Country Boy”

11. Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

10. Walker Hayes, “AA” — NEW COUNTRY STUFF, THE ALBUM ALBUM DROPS JAN. 21!

9. Dustin Lynch Feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

8. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”

7. Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

6. Morgan Wallen, “Sand in My Boots”

5. Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t”

4. Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”

3. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”

2. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

1. Jordan Davis Feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!